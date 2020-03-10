‘Kajillionaire’ & ‘Come Play’ Get Release Dates From Focus Features

Focus Features has slated a pair of pics for summer release. The Miranda July-directed comedy Kajillionaire will open for business on June 19, and creepshow Come Play attacks theaters July 24.

Kajillionaire stars Debra Winger and Richard Jenkins as con artists who have spent 26 years training their only daughter (Evan Rachel Wood) to swindle, scam and steal at every opportunity. During a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger (Gina Rodriguez) into joining their next scam — only to have their entire world turned upside down.

Evan Rachel Wood, Richard Jenkins and Debra Winger in ‘Kajillionaire.’ Annapurna

The film will open against three other wide releases: Lionsgate thriller Fatale, Disney’s animated Soul and the Untitled Judd Apatow/Pete Davidson Comedy from Universal.

Focus acquired the comedy in February after its Sundance premiere. Plan B Entertainment’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner produced the pic along with Youree Henley. Plan B’s Brad Pitt, Annapurna’s Megan Ellison, and Jillian Longnecker executive produced.

Produced by Amblin Partners, Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona, Come Play stars Azhy Robertson as a lonely young boy () who feels different from everyone else. Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses the boy’s devices against him to break into our world, his parents (Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen.

The horror pic from first-time feature writer-director Jacob Chase, based on his short film Larry, will vie for audiences against Disney’s action-comedy Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Searchlight’s romantic dramedy The French Dispatch from Wes Anderson.