Julie Bowen To Headline CBS Comedy Pilot ‘Raised By Wolves’ From ‘Will & Grace’ Creators

EXCLUSIVE: Modern Family star Julie Bowen has been tapped as the lead in Raised By Wolves (fka Please Hold For Frankie Wolfe), CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot from Will & Grace creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan and Universal TV.

I hear CBS and Universal TV landed Bowen in a premium deal that would pay the two-time Emmy winner $250,000+ an episode.

Written and exec produced by Kohan and Mutchnick, Raised By Wolves centers on Frankie Wolfe (Bowen), a very successful and fiercely independent crisis manager whose world is turned upside down when she decides to let someone into her life for the first time—an 11-year-old girl who she adopts and raises with the occasional help of her fragile, nervous wreck of a sister.

Bowen’s Frankie is a totally put-together powerhouse whose aggressive, blunt-talking style belies the damage incurred by literally being raised by Wolfes (Barbara and Arnie).

I hear Kohan and Mutchnick’s frequent collaborator, multi-cam veteran James Burrows, is expected to direct the pilot. Burrows was the director/executive producer on Kohan and Mutchnick’s Will & Grace on NBC (both the original series and the revival) and their CBS sitcom Partners. He helmed the pilots for both.

CBS’ Raised by Wolves is not related to the British comedy series of the same name, which was adapted in the US by ABC and Berlanti Prods. three seasons ago and went to pilot starring Georgia King.

Bowen is wrapping the 11th and final season of ABC’s Modern Family. Her role as Claire Dunphy on the acclaimed series has earned her six Emmy nominations and two wins, in 2011 and 2012.

Raised By Wolves would mark Bowen’s first multi-camera comedy series. She has done single-camera comedies, Modern Family, Jake In Progress and Weeds; and hourlong shows, Ed, Boston Legal, Lost and ER.

Bowen, who directed two episodes of Modern Family, also directed a short film in the Power On series for Google and continues to develop and produce content through her company, Bowen & Sons.

In features, Bowen will next reunite with Adam Sandler in Hubie Halloween on Netflix more than two decades after the two starred together in Happy Gilmore. Bowen is repped by ICM and Liberman Zerman Management.