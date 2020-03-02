‘Judge Judy’ Wraps After 25 Seasons, Sheindlin To Return With ‘Judy Justice’

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will welcome Judge Judy Sheindlin on Monday and in a preview of the episode, Sheindlin will be striking the gavel for the last season of the long-running and wildly popular court series Judge Judy after 25 years — but she’s not hanging up her robe just yet. She already has her new series Judy Justice waiting in the wings.

“CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program,” Sheindlin told DeGeneres. “Now they have 25 years of my reruns. What they decided to do is sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns. But I’m not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later.”

As for where Judy Justice will be airing, the tough-as-nails Sheindlin isn’t sharing that news. “I can’t tell you yet” she admits.

Sheindlin said that next year there will be a full year of new episodes of Judge Judy in 2021 before it wraps its 25th season. She added that in the following years you can watch reruns on stations that CBS has sold to stations currently playing Judge Judy.

DeGeneres admired that Sheindlin doesn’t get tired to which she responded, “If you’re not tired you’re not supposed to stop.”

The two also talked about the upcoming election, a topic that Sheindlin doesn’t normally talk about publicly, but this year she was open about who she will support. She said she is looking for “a calm, stable, sure-footed leader” to be president and added, “The only one out there that can do that Mike Bloomberg.”

