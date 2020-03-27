Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Verve Instituting “Company-Wide Cost-Cutting Measures” Focused On Pay Cuts, No Agent Layoffs

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Verve Instituting Cost-Cutting Focused On Pay Cuts, Not Layoffs

Read the full story

Josh Wallwork Dies: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Costumer Had Coronavirus Complications, Was 45

Twitter

Law & Order: SVU costumer Josh Wallwork has died from coronavirus complications at age 45.

“Heartbroken we are. I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face,” series costar Mariska Hargitay wrote on Twitter. “He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke. The SVU Corredor will never be the same. We will miss you Josh. #ForeverInOurHearts

Showrunner Warren Leight shared a screen shot of a Facebook post.

“Very sad news today. One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of Covd-19. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken,” he wrote.

Wallwork’s resume includes costuming for several television series, including Madam Secretary, Bull and The Get Down.

His death was first announced in a Facebook post by Abdul Qadir.

“It is with permission of The Wallwork Family, and a heavy heart supported by loved ones, that I announce the passing of Josh Wallwork from complications of Covid 19. He peacefully transitioned at the tender age of 45, today. You are loved by so many,” Qadir wrote. “As we always used to say, ‘Until next time,’ my love.'”

View image on Twitter

  

 

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad