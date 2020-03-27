Josh Wallwork Dies: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Costumer Had Coronavirus Complications, Was 45

Law & Order: SVU costumer Josh Wallwork has died from coronavirus complications at age 45.

“Heartbroken we are. I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face,” series costar Mariska Hargitay wrote on Twitter. “He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke. The SVU Corredor will never be the same. We will miss you Josh. #ForeverInOurHearts“

Showrunner Warren Leight shared a screen shot of a Facebook post.

“Very sad news today. One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of Covd-19. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken,” he wrote.

Wallwork’s resume includes costuming for several television series, including Madam Secretary, Bull and The Get Down.

His death was first announced in a Facebook post by Abdul Qadir.

“It is with permission of The Wallwork Family, and a heavy heart supported by loved ones, that I announce the passing of Josh Wallwork from complications of Covid 19. He peacefully transitioned at the tender age of 45, today. You are loved by so many,” Qadir wrote. “As we always used to say, ‘Until next time,’ my love.'”