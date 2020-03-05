Jon Seda Joins Drama Pilot ‘La Brea’ In NBC Return

Former Chicago P.D. star Jon Seda is returning to NBC with a lead role opposite Natalie Zea and Michael Raymond-James in the high-concept drama pilot La Brea, from writer David Appelbaum, Keshet Studios and Universal Television.

In La Brea, written by Appelbaum and directed by Thor Freudenthal, when a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother (Zea) and son from father (Michael Raymond-James) and daughter (Zyra Gorecki). When part of the family find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

Seda will play Dr. Benjamine Glass, a former Navy Seal who knows how to take charge.

Appelbaum executive produces with Ken Woodruff, Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan. Universal TV is the studio.

Last spring, Seda departed the Chicago franchise after seven years on Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Justice. As his Chicago character had developed devoted following, his exit was met with strong reaction by fans, and NBC has been looking for ways to bring him back into the fold.

Seda starred as Detective Antonio Dawson Chicago P.D. One of the original stars of the Chicago franchise, he started off as a recurring on the mothership Chicago Fire before he was spun off to Chicago P.D. He also appeared for a time on the short-lived legal drama spinoff Chicago Justice.

Prior to joining the Chicago franchise, Seda played Nelson Hidalgo on Treme. He is repped by APA and Morris Yorn.