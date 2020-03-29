Click to Skip Ad
Songwriter John Prine In Critical Condition With Coronavirus Complications, Family Posts

John Prine accepts the Album of the Year award at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Prine won the award for "The Tree of Forgiveness." (AP Photo/Wade Payne) AP Images

Songwriter John Prine has been hospitalized since Thursday with coronavirus complications and is in critical condition, his family posted today on his official Twitter account.

The news came just after his wife, Fiona, announced that she had coronavirus symptoms. Prine is 73 year old and was one of the nominated artists last year for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Prine had a world tour recently, but cut short the Australian leg because of a hip injury.

Prine was discovered by Kris Kristofferson, who produced Prine’s self-titled debut album with Atlantic Records in 1971. The critically acclaimed launch saw him record three more albums for Atlantic and an additional three for Asylum Records. In 1984, he established his own label, Oh Boy Records, and released his subsequent albums there. He successfully battled squamous cell cancer in 1998, which deepened his voice.

His songwriting is widely considered among the best of his generation, focusing with a touch of humor on love, life, social commentary and current events.

