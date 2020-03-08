John Krasinski To Make ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut This Month

John Krasinski will host the March 28 episode of Saturday Night Live with Dua Lipa as musical guest, the NBC late-night show revealed during tonight’s episode.

It will mark the first hosting gig for Krasinksi, who will hit the SNL stage one weekend after his A Quiet Place Part II opens in theaters March 20. The sequel to the surprise 2018 horror thriller hit, which Krasinksi returns to direct and star in with wife Emily Blunt, is currently projected to open at $60 million, which would beat the first film’s $50.2M domestic opening.

Krasinski also has in the works Season 3 of his Amazon series Jack Ryan.

The timing is also just right for Lipa, the 2019 Grammy Best New Artist winner who releases her second studio album Future Nostalgia on April 3. She recently dropped the music video for its first single “Physical.” It will be the London-born singer’s second appearance on SNL.