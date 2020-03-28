John Callahan Dies: ‘All My Children’ Star Was 66

John Callahan, a soap opera veteran with roles on All My Children and Days of Our Lives, died Saturday morning, according to his former wife and co-star Eva LaRue. He was 66.

“Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya,” LaRue shared on Instagram. “You gave the best, most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you. I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest fan.”

LaRue, a fellow All My Children alum, was married to Callahan from 1996-2005.

Callahan was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1953. He began his showbiz career in 1982 with a bit part as a reporter on an episode of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. He continued to secure small parts on television series before landing a recurring role on Falcon Crest as Eric Stavros from 1986-88.

He played Edmund Grey on All My Children from 1992 to 2006, and also had roles on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, Santa Barbara, Desperate Housewives, Watch Over Me and The Bay.

According to Callahan’s IMDb page, he just recently completed a role in the Michael Satchell film Loyalty.

The Daytime Emmys posted a tribute to Callahan on Twitter Saturday afternoon, writing: “We’re devastated to share that John Callahan passed away earlier today. Sending our deepest condolences to Eva La Rue and all his loved ones Folded hands.”