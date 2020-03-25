Click to Skip Ad
Joe Biden Gaffe Alert: Stuns ‘The View’ By Claiming Coronavirus Cure Will Make The Problem Worse

Joe Biden Ronen Tivony/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Democratic presidential candidate and former VP Joe Biden has been accused of being out of the limelight as the coronavirus pandemic shuts down the country.

So his handlers said set ’em up, Joe, and scheduled a whirlwind of video appearances. So far, they’ve spotlighted his famous knack for stumbling into word salad.

Fresh off an online appearance in which he waved off his first point about the pandemic as his teleprompter allegedly malfunctioned, Biden came to The View seeking redemption. He appeared via satellite to reveal how he would handle the current coronavirus crisis.

He did offer one gem in response to Sara Haines’s question on whether businesses should reopen very soon.

“Are you at all concerned, as Trump said, that we cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself?” Haines asked.

Biden noted in his reply that the COVID-19 cure “will make the problem worse, no matter what.”

No one from The View followed up for a clarification. But social media didn’t let it go, seizing on it like a dog with a meaty bone.

