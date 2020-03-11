Joe Biden Projected To Win Mississippi, Missouri Primaries On “Super Tuesday II”

UPDATE: Joe Biden was projected to win the Missouri primary, adding to his victory in Mississippi.

Bernie Sanders narrowly lost Missouri to Hillary Clinton in 2016, but the early call of Biden as the winner in the state’s primary suggested that he would have a wide lead.

On CNN, Dana Bash said that Sanders has yet to show that he is expanding the electorate, particularly with younger voters.

“What we are now see is a very clear pattern of not expanding but contracting,” she said.

PREVIOUSLY: Joe Biden was projected to win Mississippi’s primary on Tuesday, an early victory as a half-dozen states held primary contests that will determine if he can establish a wider delegate lead over Bernie Sanders.

The five other states holding presidential contests are Michigan, Idaho, Missouri, Washington state and North Dakota. A total of 352 delegates were at stake.

The news networks covered the primaries with an emphasis on the impact of the coronavirus on the campaigns and on turnout. Just hours before the first polls closed, Sanders and Biden canceled planned rallies in Cleveland out of concerns over the spread of the virus. Biden planned to instead address the media at an event in Philadelphia, where his campaign is based, leaving CNN and other networks to report from the empty rally venue.

Biden leads Sanders in the delegate count, 720-640, according to FiveThirtyEight, with 1,991 delegates needed for a majority.

CNN called Biden the winner of Mississippi right as polls closed at 8 p.m. ET. The screen initially flashed a photo of Sanders winning the state, but Wolf Blitzer quickly called the correct projected winner.

Biden’s projected victory in Mississippi is not a surprise, as he has also won other southern states including Arkansas, Alabama, North Carolina, Texas and South Carolina.