Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon, Samantha Bee Continue Riffing From Home On The Day’s News

America’s coronavirus lockdown continues, which means the late night political comics and commentators are doing their work from home, using social media to stay current while the broadcast networks show repeats of their classic shows.

Jimmy Kimmel continued his “minilogue” programming from his living quarters. In tonight’s segment, he examined spring breakers in Florida trying to keep the party going, and the Netflix announcement about a 30-day reduction in streaming quality across Europe. He also had a Zoom interview with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, showing off his bread-baking skills. As part of his online segment, Kimmel has been making a donation to a worthwhile cause every day and encouraging audience participation during the quarantine. Today, it’s Feeding America. Also keeping the fires burning was The Daily Social Distancing Show from Trevor Noah’s couch in New York City. Naturally, coronavirus was on his mind, and he brought some good news from around the world. Except for the lowly New York Knicks. Despite the disease making its way throughout the NBA, it is loathe to touch the New York team, joining every free agent superstar in that regard. Noah also had a few choice words for Florida’s spring breakers, most of them indifferent to the risks posed by coronavirus exposure. Noah had some stern advice: “Coronavirus is the Harvey Weinstein of diseases. It doesn’t ask for your consent. Kids act as thought coronavirus will ask for permission before jumping into your body.”

Why does Trump step up to the mic if he’s clueless? Stand in the back and be a hype man for the experts, my dude. Full episode: https://t.co/7xp00O7r33 pic.twitter.com/mbSO4MwHWA — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 20, 2020

Samantha Bee continued her “Beeing at Home” segment. Sure, you’re washing your hands to avoid COVID-19. But have you considered that you should also be washing your hams? Better safe than sorry. And working with your spouse may be even more difficult, so Bee offered some advice on that front.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon showed the host from his front porch, doing a monologue with the assistance of a computer laugh track. That proved useful in a segment called #MyQuarantineinSixWords, in which viewers sent in how they’re coping on such issues as whether seven Hot Pockets consumed are too many. An interview with Jennifer Garner was also on tap, as was Fallon’s request to donate to a worthy cause. Tonight he spotlighted Save the Children.