‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’, ‘The Talk’ Suspend Live Audiences Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Los Angeles-based talk shows are following New York’s lead in opting to go without live in-studio audiences amid the coronavirus outbreak.

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmy Live, CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Talk will tape without an audience beginning Monday, March 16, the networks announced Thursday. As with New York, the decision was made jointly among the shows.

“As a precautionary measure, we have decided to temporarily suspend the live audience for Jimmy Kimmel Live beginning Monday, March 16th,” ABC said in a statement. “The show will continue to film as scheduled and air dates will not be affected. We will continue to monitor the situation as the safety of our employees and guests are of the utmost importance.”

Said CBS: “Out of an abundance of caution, The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Talk will forego their live studio audiences beginning Monday, March 16. At this time, no disruptions to the on-air schedules are expected. We will continue to monitor the situation, as the health and safety of our audience and production staffs is our top priority.”

The pressure on networks increased after California Governor Gavin Newsom Wednesday night said that gatherings of more than 250 people should be postponed or canceled across the state until at least the end of March. That effectively would halt the use of live audiences in show tapings, as well as primetime sitcoms.

CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah will all tape without a live, in-studio audience beginning Monday, March 16. TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee began its live audience ban with Wednesday’s episode. HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which air Sunday through Thursday, will begin taping without a live audience on Sunday, March 15.