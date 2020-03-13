‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ & ‘General Hospital’ Suspend Production Over Coronavirus

ABC just announced that late-night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live and daytime soap General Hospital will suspend production beginning Monday, March 16 due to concerns over the spreading coronavirus.

In a statement, ABC said “Jimmy Kimmel Live has determined it is in the best interest of the staff and crew to suspend production on the show beginning Monday, March 16. We will continue to monitor this and hope to be back on the air with new shows Monday, March 30.

Jimmy Kimmel Live previously said it would continue production, but without a live in-studio audience.

General Hospital will suspend production beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 10. The network says it does not anticipate any interruption in the broadcast of original episodes.

