Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon Telecommute Some Comedy Bits From Coronavirus Confinement

The late night television hosts are confined to quarters like the rest of the world, and remote working for them is a little different.

But Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and his counterpart, Jimmy Kimmel of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, have not forgotten their audience while the broadcast side shows reruns of their greatest hits. Instead, they are out there using YouTube to try to elicit a few laughs as best they can in these grim times.

In what Fallon called “the home edition,” he used his wife as the camera operator, and with some help from his kids, he saluted St. Patrick’s Day. In a song, he advised, “Do not kiss the Blarney Stone/give it an elbow bump.” He concluded, “Be safe, wash your hands, and don’t touch your face!” He asked for donations to Feeding America.org.

Kimmel took a similar approach. “Since I have nothing to do, and the fact that you’re watching this makes me assume you have nothing to do, I’m going to shoot out a mini-monologue every day.”

In today’s #minilogue, Kimmel talked about being home with his kids, how Donald Trump is handling all of this, Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots, celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day at home, and a leprechaun sighting in Mobile, Alabama.

Kimmel will also make a donation to a worthwhile cause every day during this quarantine. Today, it was No Kid Hungry. “They make sure kids eat,” he said.