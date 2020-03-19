Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Samantha Bee Keep The Late Night Trains Running With YouTube Bits

While live productions are on hiatus and networks are running repeats, there’s still ways to get some fresh perspectives from your favorite late night commentators – YouTube.

Jimmy Fallon was back with day two of what he calls his “home edition,” and had a very special guest checking in via Zoom: Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, himself confined to quarters. Fallon’s show also raised more than $20,000 for charity on Tuesday’s show, and today he focused on Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS in a similar effort.

Jimmy Kimmel said his graphics team is okay, but he’s using one of his kids on his daily minilogue via YouTube. Today’s focus included the Canada/US border closing. According to Kimmel, Canada’s social distancing told us, “We’ve been wanting to close the border with you guys for a few years.” He had one other bit of advice for the home-bound: Wear pants “for at least two hours per day.” Kimmel’s chosen charity of the day is the American Red Cross.

Finally, Samantha Bee checked in with a “Beeing at Home” segment, in which she showed off her wood-chopping skills, or lack of same. Maybe she needed an ax to grind.