Jessica Chastain & Ralph Fiennes Pic ‘The Forgiven’ Goes On Hiatus In Morocco Over Coronavirus

John Michael McDonagh’s The Forgiven has paused shooting in Morocco and crew have been flown home as a precaution against the coronavirus spread.

Ralph Fiennes, Jessica Chastain, Caleb Landry Jones and Saïd Taghmaoui are among the cast of the drama, which we originally revealed back in 2018. It is based on the novel by Lawrence Osborne, which chronicles the dramatic fallout following a random accident on the lives of an English couple, their friends and the locals who all converge on a luxurious desert villa during a decadent weekend-long party.

The film was due to wrap next week, but those close to the production told us today that the level of uncertainty around the global over the Covid-19 spread, and the ever-changing advice from national governments, means that it is unclear when it will start up again.

Morocco has 38 confirmed virus cases and two deaths.

TV and film productions around the world have been forced to shut up shop as authorities scramble to contain the growing pandemic. While containment and social distancing is one reason to pause shooting, another is that travel restrictions are being put in place on a global basis, which could make flying home from international sets tricky for some in the coming weeks.