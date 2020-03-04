Jessica Alba To Star In ‘Parenting Without Borders’ Docu Series For Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: Disney+ has greenlit documentary series Parenting Without Borders (working title) starring and executive produced by Jessica Alba, I have learned.

Slated to film in various international locations, Parenting Without Borders is described as Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown for parenting. The travel show will follow Alba, an actress, producer, entrepreneur and mother of three, as she immerses herself with families around the world, exploring the parenting beliefs and practices shaping families today.

Kathryn O’Kane, who was a producer on the Netflix cooking documentary series Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, will serve as director and showrunner of Parenting Without Borders.

Like Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Parenting Without Borders is based on a book of the same name.

The 2013 Parenting Without Borders: Surprising Lessons Parents Around the World Can Teach Us by Christine Gross-Loh, Ph.D, reveals the surprising ways in which culture shapes parenting in countries like Finland, Sweden, Germany, France, Japan, China, Italy, and more, and offers research-based insight into what strategies are best for children and why.

Alba executive produces Parenting Without Borders with Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard, Jamie Patricof of Hunting Lane, Doug Banker of Five All In The Fifth and Trevor Engelson of Underground.

Alba stars in and executive produces alongside Gabrielle Union the Spectrum original series L.A.’s Finest. The Honest Company, which she co-founded, is a leading maker of baby products used by parents.