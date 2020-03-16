British TV Shows ‘Jeremy Vine’ & ‘Loose Women’ Go Audience-Free Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Channel 5’s The Jeremy Vine Show and ITV’s Loose Women are the first British TV shows to ditch their studio audiences amid the coronavirus outbreak.

ITN Productions, which makes daily topical debate show Jeremy Vine for ViacomCBS broadcaster Channel 5, said: “As a precautionary measure we have taken the decision not to have a live studio audience for The Jeremy Vine Show for the time being. We will continue to monitor and review official guidelines and advice.”

Vine tweeted a short video clip from the studio floor showing the absence of the audience. “This is unusual,” he said. “Have a good day, stay healthy.”

Meanwhile, Loose Women producer ITV Studios appears to have taken the same decision, and will not allow members of the public into the live recording at Television Centre. SRO Audiences, an external company that manages the show’s studio audience, said on its website: “We do not know when audiences will return to the show.”

The decisions are likely to force the hands of other productions after a number of entertainment show recordings carried on as normal last week. Deadline revealed that BBC programs, including QI and Take Off With Bradley & Holly, were filmed in front of audiences of hundreds of people, while ITV’s Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway also carried on.