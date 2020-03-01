Jennifer Lopez On Failure To Get An Oscar Nomination: “It Was A Little Bit Of A Letdown”

Jennifer Lopez’s failure to get an Oscar nomination for her role in the film Hustlers still stings.

Lopez was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey during the 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour, a stop of which was held Saturday in Ingelwood. The pop singer/actress confessed that she “felt like I let everyone down a little bit” when she wasn’t nominated.

The early prediction was that Lopez would be nominated for Best Supporting Actress. She was not nominated and the award went to Laura Dern for Marriage Story.

Hustlers also starred Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B. The film is the story of strippers who take revenge on their wealthy clients.

“I was sad, I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it. There were so many articles, I got so many good notices – more than ever in my career – and there was a lot of: “She’s going to get nominated for an Oscar, it’s going to happen, if it doesn’t you’re crazy,”‘ Lopez said. “I’m reading all the articles going: “Oh my god, could this happen?” And then it didn’t and I was like: “Ouch,” it was a little bit of a letdown.”