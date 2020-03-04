Jeff Pierre Joins the CW’s ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Reboot

Once Upon a Time alum Jeff Pierre is set as a series regular opposite Lindsey Morgan and Jared Padalecki in Walker, a reimagining of CBS’ long-running 1990s action/crime series Walker, Texas Ranger.

Like the original series, created by Albert S. Ruddy & Leslie Greif, the reboot, in which Walker is getting a female partner, will explore morality, family and rediscovering our lost common ground. It centers on Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his conservative family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner Micki (Morgan), (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

Pierre will play Trey Barnett. Warm and loving but haunted, Trey is Micki’s boyfriend. An Army medic recently back from his deployment, he’s doing his best to adjust but it’s not easy. He has a good relationship with Micki; they keep each other honest, and know each other better than they let anyone else know them.

Walker is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios produces in association with Rideback.

Best known for his role as Prince Naveen on ABC’s Once Upon a Time, Pierre recurred on Shameless and can currently be seen recurring on The Rookie. He was also a series regular on Freeform’s Beyond. Pierre is repped by Main Title Entertainment and Buchwald.