Verve Signs ‘The Haunting Of Hill House’ Supervising Producer Jeff Howard

EXCLUSIVE: Verve has signed Jeff Howard, best known for his work as a Supervising Producer on the Netflix horror series The Haunting of Hill House, and currently Co-Executive Producer on an upcoming franchise at Netflix.

Howard is a veteran of the horror genre, and Verve has been trying to sign him for a long time. He is a frequent collaborator of Mike Flanagan, and is exec producer on the filmmaker’s upcoming Netflix series Midnight Mass. Together they wrote such horror films as the Stephen King adaptation Gerald’s Game, Oculus, Ouija: Origin Of Evil, and Before I Wake. He is in development on Reparations, the script he wrote with Andre Owens that Screen Gems bought at year’s end.

Howard, who moves from APA, continues to be repped by Kailey Marsh of Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Joel VanderKloot.