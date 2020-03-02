Jason Isaacs To Star In CBS Drama Pilot ‘Good Sam’

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Isaacs (the Harry Potter franchise) has been tapped as the male lead opposite Sophia Bush in Good Sam, CBS’ family medical drama pilot from Katie Wech, Jennie Snyder Urman and her Sutton St. Productions, and CBS Television Studios, where Sutton St. is under a deal.

Written by Wech, Good Sam centers on Sam (Bush), a talented yet stifled heart surgeon who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss, Griff (Isaacs), falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents — and also happens to be her father.

Isaacs’ Dr. Paul ‘Griff’ Griffith is the brilliant, arrogant, unrivaled Chief of Cardiothoracic surgery, a wizard with a scalpel. He’s notoriously hard on his residents – none more than his equally gifted daughter, Sam (Bush). But when he suddenly awakens from a months-long coma, he learns that Sam has become the new Chief of Surgery. The only way to resume his job is as her subordinate, an arrangement which, for him, proves harder than heart surgery.

Wech executive produces with Urman and Joanna Klein via Sutton St. Productions.

Isaacs just completed Operation Mincemeat for John Madden and recently starred in in Armando Iannucci’s The Death of Stalin and in the thrilled Hotel Mumbai. In TV, he recently starred in the Netflix series The OA and on CBS All Access’ flagship drama Star Trek: Discovery, which garnered him the Empire Award for Best Actor in a Television Series.

Isaacs is repped by Gersh, Silver Lining Entertainment and Independent Talent in London.