Jared Leto Says He Just Became Aware Of Coronavirus Pandemic After 12-Day Isolated Meditation Trip

Jared Leto says he “walked out yesterday into a very different world,” after being in total isolation from the outside communication during a 12-day meditation trip in the desert. The Oscar winner took to social media on Monday to share that he had “no idea what was happening outside the facility” amid the current coronavirus climate.

“Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility,” Leto wrote on his social platforms.

He continued, “Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing – to say the least. I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on.”

He made sure to send well-wishes to his millions of followers. “Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all.

Stay inside. Stay safe.”

Leto is up next set to star as the titular character in Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff, Morbius, due out in July, and opposite Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in Warner Bros’ The Little Things, which is slated to hit theaters in January 2021. As of now, both release dates are still in place.

As of Tuesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has grown to 4,226 known cases in 49 states plus the District of Columbia, and that the death toll has passed 70. President Trump declared the pandemic a national emergency last Friday and recommended that Americans avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

See Leto’s message below: