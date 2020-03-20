Jamie Oliver To Front Coronavirus Cooking Show For Channel 4

British chef Jamie Oliver is making a fast-turnaround cooking show for Channel 4, in which he solves culinary conundrums for people who are self-isolating during the coronavirus crisis.

Jamie: Keep Cooking And Carry On will broadcast every evening for five days, starting March 23. It will feature the chef helping viewers make the most of the ingredients they have in their homes at a time when many are rushing to the shops and panic buying.

“The show is a direct response to thousands of requests we have been receiving from people who are looking for some inspiration and assurance to help them through this difficult time — and Jamie is a trusted voice to deliver that,” said Zoe Collins, the chief content officer at the Jamie Oliver Group, which is making the show. She added that the format had been turned around “in a matter of days.”

Sarah Lazenby, head of formats and features at Channel 4, said: “Keep Cooking And Carry On forms part of Channel 4’s response to these unprecedented times. Who better than Jamie to help us all navigate the day to day challenge of eating well and feeding our families?”

The show was commissioned by Lazenby and commissioning editor Timothy Hancock. Sam Beddoes is the executive producer and Katie Millard is the series producer.