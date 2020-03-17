Jamie Foxx To Helm Faith-Based Drama ‘When We Pray’ For Cinema Libre Studio

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx has signed on to direct When We Pray, a faith-based feature from Cinema Libre Studio and Hong Kong-based Fight to Fame Films. Foxx co-wrote the script with Donald Ray “Speedy” Caldwell. The pic marks Foxx’s sophomore directorial outing following his debut film, All-Star Weekend.

The plot is about two brothers who become pastors at different churches in the same community. One brother develops his church into a modern, high-tech congregation that uses digital devices and ATM machines. The other brother follows a humbler path but soon finds his church in decline and in need of financial help.

Production will commence sometime before the end of the year. Cinema Libre Studio will produce in conjunction with Fight to Fame Films, which will finance the pic for a budget under $5M.

The deal was negotiated by Philippe Diaz, founder and Chairman of Cinema Libre Studio, as well as President of the Fight to Fame film committee, with the involvement of Rodney Mason from Fast Mouse Films who will serve as executive producer.

“It’s a great honor to work with such a talented and passionate man as Jamie Foxx and I’m pleased to have our new, Fight to Fame partners onboard which will give Jamie the total freedom to make this film which is close to his heart, thus launching this new unique collaboration,” said Diaz.

“Jamie Foxx is a Hollywood superstar–but audiences around the world love him as well. Our strong relationships in China and other Asian countries will ensure that “When We Pray” will be enthusiastically received by Asian moviegoers,” added Carrie Wang, Chairman of Fight to Fame.

Foxx is coming off a critically acclaimed performance in Warner Bros’ legal drama, Just Mercy opposite Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson and directed by Destin Cretton. Next up, he can be heard in Disney/Pixar’s first Black character-led animation film, Soul, which is currently slated to hit theaters June 19.