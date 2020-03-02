Indie Producers Jamie Dolan And Adam Faze Partner For Production Company Must B Nice

EXCLUSIVE: Ladyworld producer Jamie Dolan and Loo creator Adam Faze have teamed to launch the new production company must b nice.

Adam Faze and Jamie Dolan Courtesy of must b nice

The bi-coastal banner will be based in Los Angeles and New York and has set the indie horror Hell House as one of their first productions. Directed by Andrew Gori, who co-wrote it with Ambre Kelly, the social thriller centers around the complicated relationship between two high school peers on the eve of a religious-themed Halloween attraction in the Deep South. Produced by Dolan, the pic stars Stefanie Scott, Zoe Lawrence, Michael Abbott Jr., Jess Weixler, Odessa A’zion, and Joshuah Melnick.

Faze’s Loo is a short-form anthology series of stories from the most private place: the bathroom. The first episode in is titled “River Fork” and stars Ben Ross (Dear Evan Hansen), Oona Roche (The Morning Show, The Nest), and Sawyer DeVuyst. The episode is written and directed by lauded trans filmmaker and Sundance Lab alum Vuk LK.

“With ‘must b nice,’ we wanted to turn our daily slogan growing up outside the industry into what fuels our desire to take bets on storytellers who have yet to be believed in,” said Dolan. “The company will have an emphasis on feature films and television, with a keen interest in exploring all-new mediums should they make sense for a project.”

Faze added, “We could not be more excited to be launching ‘must b nice’ at a time where the line between the technology and entertainment industries is blurring; we look forward to embracing that change and working with a new generation of storytellers to push the boundary of what stories are told and how they’re distributed.”

The must b nice slate also includes the short Jelly from writer-director Ariela Barer and starring Quei Tann, Harley Quinn Smith and Isabella Gomez and executive produced by Bella Thorne. It is set for a 2020 festival run. The company also has Waterfall from Johanna Block as well as collaborations with musicians such as Goody Grace, Bandits on the Run, and The Big Gigantic are set to be released in the coming weeks.

In addition to Ladyworld starring Ariela Barer and Maya Hawke, Dolan also produced the one-take feature Fourplay starring Tammy Blanchard and Bryan Greenberg as well as the documentary Fire and Water released by The Orchard.

Faze was the host of the TV & Film podcast A Leg Up, where he interviewed Jay Leno, Ron Meyer, the Duplass brothers and Gary Oldman. He worked under John Lesher (Birdman, The Beach Bum) and David Permut (Hacksaw Ridge) before taking on the role of producer. He is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

