James Wan To Produce Monster Movie At Universal

Universal is teaming with James Wan and his Atomic Monster production shingle on an original horror thriller that will be inspired by the studio’s monster-movie legacy. Wan is aboard to produce and Robbie Thompson (Netflix’s Cursed) is writing the script.

Details are under wraps (no Mummy pun intended), but we hear it will be part of Universal’s current monster franchise plans, which have morphed from an idea of an interconnected universe into stand-alone, filmmaker-driven hits like the recent The Invisible Man.

The news comes as Atomic Monster has in the works Wan-directed Malignant, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Mortal Kombat all for New Line. It also is working on Netflix’s There’s Someone Inside Your House, and is in production on Season 4 of CBS’ MacGyver.

Thompson, who has written on several Marvel comic titles, is also a co-executive producer on Cursed, the origin story of Lady of the Lake executive produced by Frank Miller and Thomas Wheeler. On the film side his feature pitch with Wheeler titled Vostok is in the works at Paramount with Platinum Dunes is producing with Michael Bay attached to direct.

