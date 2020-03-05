‘Annabelle Comes Home’ Actress Mckenna Grace Reteams With James Wan For ‘Malignant’

EXCLUSIVE: Mckenna Grace is boarding James Wan’s horror directorial Malignant aka untitled Atomic Monster feature which New Line is opening on Aug. 14.

Grace recently starred in the Conjuring universe’s Annabelle Comes Home which Wan produced and had a story by on, and went on to gross over $231M WW. The actress joins the already announced cast of Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jake Abel, Jacqueline McKenzie, and Ingrid Bisu. Malignant‘s plot is being kept under wraps, but Wan directs off a screenplay by Akela Cooper and JT Petty with story by Wan and Bisu.

Malignant reps Wan’s return to his horror directing roots with an original genre pic after helming such tentpoles as Warner Bros./DC’s Aquaman, Universal’s Furious 7, New Line’s Conjuring 2 and FilmDistrict’s Insidious: Chapter 2.

Related Story 'Aquaman' Director James Wan's Longtime Rep Scott Henderson Leaves Paradigm; Heading To CAA

Grace stars in Sony’s upcoming reboot Ghostbusters: Afterlife which opens on July 10.

She recently starred opposite Viola Davis in the Amazon feature Troop Zero which made its world premiere at Sundance in 2019. In addition, Grace appeared in Captain Marvel opposite Brie Larson. She broke out in a Searchlight’s 2017 feature Gifted opposite Chris Evans for director Marc Webb, and earned a Broadcast Film Critics Association Award nomination in the Best Young Actor/Actress category. She was previously seen in NEON’s Oscar-nominated I, Tonya, starring as young ice skating competitive champ Tonya Harding.

Other roles include Lifetime’s The Bad Seed and Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House with recurring roles on TV’s Designated Survivor, Young Sheldon and Fuller House.

Grace’s is represented by Nils Larsen, Paradigm and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller

Malignant is produced by Wan and Michael Clear and is being independently financed through Starlight Media and Midas Innovation. Warners is handling global distribution sans China which Starlight Media has.