James Gunn On New ‘Suicide Squad’ Filming: “It Was A Hard, Hard Time In My Life”

Writer/director James Gunn celebrated the filming conclusion of his The Suicide Squad by posting a picture of the entire cast and crew to Instagram.

But he also revealed that working on the film was emotionally challenging, as his father died shortly before the production began, and his dog passed two weeks before the end.

“It was a hard, hard time in my life, and yet the most fulfilling time I’ve ever had making a movie. The professionalism, talent, compassion and kindness of this cast and crew inspired me every day.”

“Thanks to everyone involved in this film, in every stage of development, in every department – I am grateful from the bottom of my heart for you all. You are why I make movies.”