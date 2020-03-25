James Corden To Host ‘Late Late Show’ Primetime Special With Billie Eilish, John Legend, Will Ferrell & More

James Corden is to present a primetime Late Late Show special after production on the CBS talkshow was shut down earlier this month due to the coronavirus crisis.

The entertainer is hosting Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special on Monday March 30 at 10pm. It will feature the Brit in his garage, chatting with stars including David Blaine and Will Ferrell as well as musical performance by K-Pop sensations BTS from South Korea, Andrea Bocelli in Italy, Dua Lipa in London, and Billie Eilish with Finneas and John Legend in Los Angeles.

All of the guests will be featured from the safety of their homes as the Coronavirus epidemic continues.

Corden had been the only late-night show host not posting videos from his home, apart from an emotional appearance to introduce a repeat of his first ever performance on the fifth anniversary of the show. The likes of Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert have also been producing home-based clips over the last week.

Corden and the guests will encourage viewers to follow the recommended guidelines from the CDC and government officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the strain on the medical community. He will also provide information on how viewers can donate money to the The CDC Foundation and Feed the Children.

The special is produced by Fulwell 73 and CBS Television Studios. It will be executive produced by Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe.

“Since The Late Late Show came off the air, we have been thinking of different ways to try and make a show at this time,” said Winston and Crabbe. “With the help of some wonderful guests, we are going to try to put on the best show we can, to entertain, raise awareness, raise money and hopefully lift spirits. Shooting from James’ garage may be far from perfect, but under the circumstances we hope it can help someone, somewhere, who needs some cheer right now.”