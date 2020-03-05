Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith’s Westbrook Hires Eli Shibley As Head Of International Film & Television

EXCLUSIVE: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios has hired former Global Road Television, Electus and Shine executive Eli Shibley as SVP, Head Of International Film And Television.

Shibley will focus the company’s efforts with filmmakers and creatives in the international market. He will oversee international content development, IP investment, production, and distribution, and will work to adapt projects locally in the U.S. and in overseas markets.

Shibley was previously President, International Distribution & Co-Productions at Global Road Television. Prior to that role, he was Senior Vice President at Electus where he launched Electus International and looked after co-production and distribution into UK and northern Europe. While there, he sold and produced two seasons of Bear Grylls: Mission Survive for ITV and was across acquisitions and adaptations of international formats, including Golden Globe-winner Jane The Virgin. Before Electus, Shibley launched Shine International’s London-based sales team, where he led European sales and ancillary exploitation of hit shows including Masterchef and The Biggest Loser.

“There has been an incredible rise in recognition of the wonderfully talented storytellers throughout the world whose visions haven’t always had the chance to reach every audience,” said Co-Presidents of Westbrook Studios, Jon Mone and Terence Carter.

“Eli has an impeccable track record for finding and developing compelling content across the globe that transcends borders and we are excited to welcome him into the Westbrook family as we work to truly give these stories a global platform.”

Shibley stated, “I am thrilled to be joining Jada, Will, Terence, Jon and the rest of the remarkable team at Westbrook. We are excited and committed to helping local storytellers, talent, and producers bring creatively ambitious ideas that matter to life on screens around the world.”

Westbrook, launched in 2019 by founders Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Miguel Melendez and Kosaku Yada, comprises Overbrook Entertainment, Red Table Talk Enterprises, Westbrook Studios, Westbrook Media and Good Goods.

Upcoming the outfit has Warner Bros drama King Richard starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, father of iconic tennis champs Serena and Venus.