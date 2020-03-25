Click to Skip Ad
Jackson Browne, Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer, Has Coronavirus, Recuperating At Home

Rock'N Roll Hall of Fame American singer-songwriter Jackson Brown performs at the Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, Tuesday, May 15 , 2018, in Boston. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)

Singer/songwriter Jackson Browne has revealed he has the coronavirus and has self-quarantined. The 71-year-old artist said he obtained testing when he had a cough and temperature, and is now resting at his Los Angeles home.

Speaking to Deadline’s sister publication Rolling StoneBrowne seemed in good spirits. “My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don’t require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that,” he said.

Browne, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, recently visited New York City for a benefit, which also featured Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews, Warren Haynes, Susan Tedeschi, and Derek Trucks.

“So many people that have it aren’t going to be tested,” he says. “They don’t have symptoms, but they might have it and might be able to pass it on. That’s what younger readers need to understand: They need to take part in the global response to stop the spread. That means not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody.”

