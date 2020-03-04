‘iZombie’ Star Rose McIver To Headline CBS Comedy Pilot ‘Ghosts’

From zombies to ghosts — iZombie star Rose McIver has been tapped as the lead in Ghosts, CBS’ single-camera comedy pilot from Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios and CBS Television Studios.

Written by Port and Wiseman based on the British series, Ghosts follows a young couple, Samantha (McIver) and Ryan, whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents.

McIver’s Samantha is a put together, Type A personality who loves fun, but not as much as she loves planning fun. A freelance journalist, Sam and her sous chef husband, Ryan, spend so much time trying to make ends meet that they barely have time for each other, so when she inherits a massive country estate, she’s eager to move there, rent free. A great listener and a genuinely good person, Sam strives to help the ghosts, even while being driven a bit crazy by their constant clamoring for her attention.

In the original series, the young woman, who inherits the mansion and becomes able to communicate with the ghosts, is named Allison and is played by Charlotte Ritchie.

Ghosts was developed by Lionsgate through its deal with BBC Studios. The series originally aired on BBC One in April 2019. Produced by ITV-backed Harlots producer Monumental Television, it was created by a number of the team behind BBC comedy Horrible Histories, including Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas, who all star alongside Lolly Adefope and Ritchie. The BBC version has been renewed for a second and third season.

In the CBS pilot, McIver joins Brandon Scott Jones who plays one of the ghosts, Isaac. Port and Wiseman executive produce with Baynton, Howick, Farnaby, Rickard, Willbond and Howe-Douglas as well as Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen of Monumental Television and Angie Stephenson of BBC Studios.

McIver is coming off a five-season run as the lead of Rob Thomas’ zombie comedy-drama for the CW, iZombie. She also has a significant recurring role on the upcoming Hulu series Woke and starred in the play Key Largo at the Geffen Playhouse. New Zealand-born McIver, who played Tinker Bell on ABC’s Once Upon a Time, is repped by UTA and Artists First.