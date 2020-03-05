ITV Eyes More U.S. Scripted Talent Deals To Build On Dramas Such As ‘The Loudest Voice’

ITV is to double down on its scripted ambitions in the U.S., searching for more talent deals that can bring it shows like Showtime’s The Loudest Voice and TNT’s Snowpiercer.

However, the British broadcaster has reiterated that it has no plans to make any sizeable acquisitions in the States to bolster its scripted business.

The company, as part of its full-year 2019 results, revealed that revenue for its U.S. studio business had increased 11% over the last twelve months to £271M ($344M). Shows that helped this included CBS’ remake of entertainment format Love Island, which was handed a second season.

In addition to its David George-run non-scripted business, which also produces Netflix’s Queer Eye, ITV CEO Carolyn McCall highlighted its ownership stakes in Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television, Fear The Walking Dead producer Circle of Confusion and Tomorrow Studios, which produces Snowpiercer.

The latter is set to finally launch on TNT on May 31 and has already been renewed for a second season, while Blumhouse’s The Loudest Voice, the Russell Crowe-fronted story of Roger Ailes and Fox News aired on Showtime in June 2019.

McCall told Deadline that she was happy with the performance of Blumhouse Television and Tomorrow Studios. “There’s a real pipeline of stuff coming out of the States now and it’s just going really very well. We’ve made it very clear as part of our strategic review that we’ve knocked on the head any idea that we were going to look at [buying] a studio in America. we’ve been very clear that we’re going to be backing talent. It’s very much about finding the people that we want to partner with and backing the talent.”