ITV Revenue Rises 3% As Production Arm ITV Studios Beats Expectations

British broadcaster ITV’s total revenue increased 3% in 2019 to £3.8B ($4.9B) after the company’s production arm ITV Studios performed ahead of expectations.

The studio, which makes hits including Love Island and Hell’s Kitchen, increased its revenue by 9% year-on-year to £1.9B in the 12 months to December 2019. This was ahead of forecasted growth of 5%.

ITV’s advertising revenue — once its most important source of income — was down 1.5% to nearly $1.8B, according to the annual earnings, which showed a 10% drop in adjusted EBITA to £729M. Earnings per share stood at 13.9p, which was down 10% on 15.4p in 2018.

ITV CEO Carolyn McCall said: “Thanks to the hard work of our teams across the business, our full-year results have come in ahead of expectations helped by revenue growth in the second half of the year in ITV Studios, advertising and online.”

