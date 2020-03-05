ITV Revenue Rises 3% As Production Arm ITV Studios Beats Expectations

British broadcaster ITV’s total revenue increased 3% in 2019 to £3.8B ($4.9B) after the company’s production arm ITV Studios performed ahead of expectations.
The studio, which makes hits including Love Island and Hell’s Kitchen, increased its revenue by 9% year-on-year to £1.9B in the 12 months to December 2019. This was ahead of forecasted growth of 5%.
ITV’s advertising revenue — once its most important source of income — was down 1.5% to nearly $1.8B, according to the annual earnings, which showed a 10% drop in adjusted EBITA to £729M. Earnings per share stood at 13.9p, which was down 10% on 15.4p in 2018.
ITV CEO Carolyn McCall said: “Thanks to the hard work of our teams across the business, our full-year results have come in ahead of expectations helped by revenue growth in the second half of the year in ITV Studios, advertising and online.”
More follows.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.