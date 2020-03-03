Spooky Pictures, Indie Banner From ‘Pet Sematary’ & ‘It’ Producers, Sets First Project Under Image Nation Slate Deal

Spooky Pictures, the genre label formed by producers Roy Lee (It) and Steven Schneider (Pet Sematary), has set the first production under its multi-picture slate deal with Image Nation Abu Dhabi.

The two companies previously sealed a pact for Middle Eastern outfit Image Nation to finance low-budget genre movies from Spooky Pictures. The debut collaboration will be psychological thriller Watcher, based on an original spec by Zack Ford, which was on the ‘Blood List’ in 2016. Director Chloe Okun, whose 2014 short Slut was a festival hit, has been attached to helm the movie.

Set in the midst of a city-wide panic over an active serial killer, the film follows a young woman who moves into a new apartment with her fiancé only to be tormented by the feeling that she is being stalked by an unseen watcher in an adjacent building.

The pic is now casting ahead of a planned April shoot. Producers are Aaron Kaplan, Sean Perrone, Mason Novick, and John Finemore in addition to Lee and Schneider. Marc Bienstock, Derek Dauchy, and Stuart Manashil will executive produce. Nancy Nayor is casting.

“This production and our ongoing partnership signifies Image Nation’s continued journey into the international marketplace, and we are excited to create more dark genre titles with great potential for lucrative franchises,” said Image Nation’s chief content officer Ben Ross.

Producer Schneider previously worked with Image Nation on 2016 Arab thriller The Worthy.

Okuno is repped by Verve, Circle of Confusion, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer. Ford is repped by UTA and Novo Entertainment.