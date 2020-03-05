Isla Fisher To Star In ‘Guilty Party’ Dark Comedy Series Ordered By CBS All Access

CBS All Access has greenlighted Guilty Party, a half-hour dark comedy starring and executive produced by Isla Fisher. The project hails from Rebecca Addelman (Dead to Me), CBS Television Studios and Funny Or Die.

Written by Addelman and directed by Trent O’Donnell (No Activity), Guilty Party stars Fisher as Beth Baker, a discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career by latching on to the story of a young mother sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband, crimes she claims she didn’t commit. In trying to uncover the truth, Beth finds herself in over her head as she contends with Colorado gun-smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage and her own tarnished past.

Addelman and O’Donnell executive produce alongside Fisher, Sam Hansen, Jimmy Miller and Funny Or Die’s Joe Farrell, Jim Ziegler, Mike Farah; Joe Hardesty co-exec produces. The series is being produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Funny Or Die and Mosaic.

“Guilty Party is a wild ride fueled by Beth’s grit, passionate heart and desperation to redeem herself,” said Julie McNamara, EVP and Head of Programming, CBS All Access. “We knew we needed a magnetic, versatile talent in the role, and Isla perfectly embodies the wholly original character Rebecca created. We are thrilled to add Guilty Party to our growing comedy slate which includes Why Women Kill, No Activity and the upcoming animated Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

CBS TV Studios and Fisher had been working on finding a premium series starring vehicle for the Wedding Crashers actress for the past couple of years. She was previously attached to another comedy project at the studio, produced by Funny or Die affiliated company Gloria Sanchez.

“Guilty Party is a genre-bending show that tackles contemporary issues – the prison system, the death of print journalism and pervasive gun culture, to name a few – but has, at its core, smart, funny, ambitious and deeply complicated female characters,” said Addelman, who serves as co-executive producer on CBS TV Studios’ Netflix dark comedy series Dead To Me. “It’s been an absolute joy to write and create alongside fabulous studio, network and producing partners, and my hope is that it gives audiences a fresh take on the genre.”

Fisher can next be seen in the film Blithe Spirit opposite Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann and Judi Dench. She was most recently seen in Greed, co-starring Steve Coogan, and is currently filming Godmothered opposite Jillian Bell. Fisher is repped by UTA and attorney Jim Gilio.