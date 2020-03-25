Inside Out Postpones LGBTQ Film Festival, Sets New Dates

Inside Out has postponed the 30th anniversary of their annual LGTBQ film festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Canada-based fest was originally set for May 21-31 but on Wednesday Andria Wilson, Executive Director of Inside Out, announced that they have moved the date to October 1-11.

“In looking back over our history, we recognize all of the challenges that have strengthened us, and the many trials that our communities have faced,” Wilson said in a statement. “We have spent the past year planning an epic celebration of our communities’ accomplishments, on screen and off, for our 30th anniversary festival, which was scheduled for May 21-31. And now, we are reaching out to let you know that, as you may have anticipated, our team will be holding off on our in-person celebration just a little bit longer.”

In addition to the new dates, Inside Out, which is Canada’s largest LGBTQ film festival, will also present several key initiatives in an online format. These include Inside Out’s LGBTQ international feature film financing forum, its annual short film pitch competition, the launch of the previously announced content platform for youth, and an online sneak peek of the festival’s 30th anniversary archival exhibit.

Tickets previously purchased will be valid for the new October dates.