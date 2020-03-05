Lily Collins-Simon Pegg Thriller ‘Inheritance’ Acquired By Vertical & DirecTV Ahead Of Tribeca Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment and DirecTV have acquired North American rights to Inheritance, the thriller starring Lily Collins and Simon Pegg. The news comes ahead of the film’s premiere at next month’s Tribeca Film Festival. Under terms of the deal, the Vaughn Stein-directed film will bow exclusively on DirecTV in April, a month before its May 15 theatrical release via Vertical.

The plot scripted by Matthew Kennedy revolves around a patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family who suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives. Connie Nielsen, Chace Crawford and Marque Richardson also star.

Ingenious Media, Southpaw Entertainment, Highland Film Group and White Comet Films produced the film. Richard Barton Lewis, David M. Wulf and Arianne Fraser produced, with Rich Goldberg, Peter Jarowey, Santosh Govindaraju, Gabrielle Jerou-Tabak, Joseph Lanius, Daniel Negret, Delphine Perrier, Dan Reardon and Simon Williams executive producers.

The deal was negotiated by Vertical’s Jarowey and Josh Spector with UTA Film Group

and Highland Film Group for the filmmakers. Highland is repping international sales.

“Inheritance is a star-studded thriller that serves excellent twists and turns along the way,”

Vertical co-president Goldberg said. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with DirecTV and the filmmaking team to share with audiences everywhere.”