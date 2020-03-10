‘Impulse’ Canceled By YouTube After 2 Seasons

YouTube has opted not to continue with one of its three remaining original scripted series, supernatural thriller Impulse, which has been canceled after two seasons. The news decision was made five months after the October release of Season 2.

Impulse was renewed for a second season in July 2018, before YouTube’ strategic shift in late 2018 from a SVOD to AVOD model and away from original scripted programming to double down on unscripted fare. Every YouTune scripted original to air since then has been canceled except for flagship Cobra Kai and Liza on Demand, starring popular YouTube personality Liza Koshy, which have been renewed for additional seasons. Cobra Kai is heading into its third season on YouTube; its future on the platform beyond that is up in up air .

In Impulse, which hails from Universal Cable Productions and studio-based Hypnotic, Maddie Hasson stars as Henrietta “Henry” Cole, a rebellious 16-year-old girl who has always felt different from her peers and longs to escape from her seemingly quaint small town. During a traumatic event, Henry discovers she has the extraordinary ability to teleport, and her newfound power confirms Henry’s conviction that she really was different from everybody else — but it now makes her the focus of those who want to control her.

Missi Pyle, Sarah Desjardins, Enuka Okuma, and Craig Arnold co-starred. Dog Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein served as Executive Producers alongside showrunner Lauren LeFranc.

In a note to fans posted on social media, LeFranc indicated that the producers tried unsuccessfully to find a new home for the show.

“There are challenges that come with being on a new, fairly unknown streamer, especially given how chock-full the TV landscape is,” she wrote along with thank-yous to the show’s cast, crew and fans.

Hasson also shared her reaction to the cancellation on social media.