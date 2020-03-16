IHeartRadio Music Awards Postponed Due To Coronavirus

The 2020 IHeartRadio Music Awards have been postponed as people continue to hunker down amid the coronavirus outbreak. The annual trophy show, which was set to air live on Fox, has been set for March 29 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The venue is closed for all events until at least the end of the month.

Organizers said online voting for the awards will continue until 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Monday, March 23, with Best Fan Army balloting continuing until noon ET March 27. Winners will be announced shortly thereafter, but IHeartMedia and Fox said they “plan to reschedule at the appropriate time.”

The annual awards, which launched in 2014, honor music and musicians who are heard on the national IHeartMedia radio network and IHeartRadio app. Trophies are handed out across numerous genres including hip hop, rock, country, R&B, Latin and dance, with other categories including Best Cover Song, Best Lyrics, the Social Star Award and Songs That Left Us Shook.