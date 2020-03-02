IFC Picks Up North American Rights To Contained Arctic Chiller ‘Centigrade’ Based On True Story

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Midnight has acquired North American rights to Brendan Walsh’s contained Arctic thriller Centigrade, which is based on true events.

Genesis Rodriguez (Big Hero 6) and Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire) star in the story about a 2002 incident when a young American couple traveled to the arctic mountains of Norway. After pulling over during a snowstorm, they wake up trapped in their SUV, buried underneath layers of snow and ice. It is soon revealed that the woman is eight months pregnant. Amid escalating tension between them and dwindling supplies, the couple battles -30C temperatures, hallucinations and hypothermia in their struggle to survive.

The completed film was written by Daley Nixon and Walsh, and produced by Bradley J. Ross, Molly Conners, Amanda Bowers, Vincent Morano, and Walsh. Premiere Entertainment handles international sales and finalized the North American deal at the EFM in Berlin.

The deal for the movie was negotiated by EVP of acquisitions and productions of IFC Films Arianna Bocco and acquisitions coordinator Adam Koehler with Janne Barklis of Gersh on behalf of the filmmakers.

Bocco said, “We’re thrilled to continue to expand the IFC Midnight brand with Centigrade. It has razor-sharp direction, and a compelling concept that brings the kind of maximum tension audiences clamor for.”

Director Brendan Walsh added, “It’s a thrill and honor for me and the entire Centigrade team to be premiering in North America with IFC. It makes all the cold days shooting a car in a freezer totally worthwhile. They are true champions of Independent Film and fully recognize the efforts film makers go through to make their film different and special. We couldn’t be happier with our North American distributors and look forward to finding international distributors in Berlin.”