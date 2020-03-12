IFC Films Picks Up Jude Law, Carrie Coon Sundance Drama ‘The Nest’

IFC Films has secured the U.S. rights to Sean Durkin’s The Nest, the period drama, which premiered at Sundance, starring Jude Law, Carrie Coon, Charlie Shotwell, and Oona Roche. The film, Durkin’s first following his 2011 film, Martha Marcy May Marlene, will be released in theaters sometime this fall.

The pic revolves around an entrepreneur Rory (Law), who relocates his wife Allison (Coon) and their children Sam and Ben from suburban America to his native England with ambitious dreams of profiting from booming 1980’s London. While Rory thrives chasing lofty deals in the city, Allison and the kids struggle to adapt. As the eerie isolation of their new home drives the family further apart, and the promise of a lucrative new beginning starts to unravel, Rory and Allison have to face the unwelcome truths lying beneath the surface of their marriage.

Ed Guiney, Derrin Schlesinger, Rose Garnett, Durkin, Amy Jackson, and Christina Piovesan produced the pic with executive producers Andrew Lowe, Polly Stokes, Jude Law, Ben Browning, Glen Basner, Alison Cohen, and Milan Popelka.

IFC Films’ Arianna Bocco and Betsy Rodgers brokered the rights deal with UTA on behalf of FilmNation Entertainment and the filmmakers.