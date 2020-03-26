Idris Elba Provides Update On Battle With Coronavirus, Says He’ll Be “Immune”

Hobbs & Shaw actor Idris Elba took to Twitter to alert everyone that his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, and him are “ok so far with no changes” from COVID-19, and that the doctor informed them that “we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this.”

The actor also mentioned “at some point we’d like to go home to London.” Elba was diagnosed and quarantined in New Mexico where he was prepping for the Netflix western moive, The Harder They Fall. He announced his diagnosis on social media on

The actor waved away any notions that his celebrity status put him at the front of the line for testing, saying last week “I’m on location, about to start a film, and the news breaks that this person who is also in the public eye had tested positive…So, it was definitely something I had to do, as I was about to start filming and was around a lot of people. Quite honestly, my job made me test immediately.”

Below is Elba’s recent message on Twitter: