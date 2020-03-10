ICM Acquires UK Music Firm Primary Talent International As Global Agency Growth Continues

ICM Partners has acquired Primary Talent International, one of the leading music booking agencies in Europe with clients including Daft Punk, Stormzy, Lana Del Rey, Noel Gallagher and Patti Smith.

The move grows ICM’s footprint in the international music touring business and gives Primary’s clients access to a major agency. The announcement was made by ICM Partners CEO, Chris Silbermann and the agency’s Co-Head of Music, Rob Prinz, along with Primary Directors Peter Elliot, Matt Bates, Ben Winchester, Andy Woolliscroft and Peter Maloney (pictured).

Primary Talent International will continue to operate under the Primary banner out of its existing offices in London. The firms say no management or agent changes are anticipated. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The existing Primary board will continue to run the agency, working closely with Rob Prinz and the ICM Partners music division.

Celebrating its thirtieth anniversary this year, Primary Talent has a roster of more than 900 music clients including Daft Punk, Dave, Dropkick Murphys, Justice, Lana del Rey, Noel Gallagher, Patti Smith, Phoenix, Stormzy, The 1975, The Cure, The Pussycat Dolls, Two Door Cinema Club, alt-J, Wolf Alice and Catfish and the Bottlemen.

ICM’s existing international touring business includes artists Ari Lennox, Blackbear, Boyz II Men, Charlie Wilson, City Girls, Earthgang, Good Charlotte, J. Cole, Jon Bellion, Khalid, Limp Bizkit, Migos, Sinead O’Connor, $uicideboy$ and YBN Cordae.

The move comes as U.S. agencies look to grow their global footprints, particularly in the UK. We’ve heard rumors that ICM is considering growing its film and and TV agency footprint in the market.

ICM’s client list includes John Cena, Jeff Daniels, Ellen DeGeneres, Vince Gilligan, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Spike Lee, Shonda Rhimes, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Patrick Stewart, John Travolta and Christoph Waltz.

Chris Silbermann, CEO ICM Partners, said, “We have great respect for Primary’s extraordinary artists, management team and agents and we enthusiastically welcome them all into our ICM Partners family. This deal greatly enhances our ability to serve our clients on a global scale, through added resources, support and even greater opportunities, which is our top priority. Primary is well known for being fiercely independent, which we love about them. We are honored that they believed we were the right partners to help take their clients and their agency to the next levels of success, while retaining their brand and management identity and philosophy.”

Added Rob Prinz, ICM Partners Co-Head of Worldwide Concerts, “Primary has long been one of the premier independent music agencies in London, if not the world, that I’ve always admired. After years of trying to find ways to work together, I’m very excited to now have that opportunity. We think this is a great fit for all parties and look forward to begin exploring ways to expand our business together on behalf of our clients.”

Commented Matt Bates, Primary Talent, “We love the incredible artists we represent and the agency we have built with our client’s needs foremost in all we do. It is in that spirit that we have joined forces with ICM Partners. We have a shared client first philosophy that passionately represents fresh new voices we enthusiastically develop all the way to arena and stadium acts. We will continue to see Primary prosper and grow, with now additional opportunity to offer our clients the scope and resources of a major agency if they choose to take advantage of it.”