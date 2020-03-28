Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

WarnerMedia Commits $100 Million To Fund For Idled Production Crews

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Jeffrey Katzenberg On Launching Quibi Amid A Pandemic & More: The Deadline Q&A

Read the full story

IATSE C.A.R.E.S. Launched To Assist Elderly And Disabled Members During COVID-19 Crisis

IATSE CARES

IATSE has created an assistance program called IATSE C.A.R.E.S. to provide support to the union’s most at-risk, elderly or disabled members during the coronavirus crisis. A joint effort by the union’s Young Workers Committee and its Disaster Response Committee, the new IATSE Coronavirus Active Response and Engagement Service is a buddy system where members in need may sign up to have a volunteer check in with them as often as they choose.

“We have also created a safe and free delivery system which connects trained and healthy IATSE Young Worker volunteers with older IATSE members in need,” the union said. “Members in need may request supplies, groceries, or whatever else they may need, and another IATSE member will bring it to their doorstep through our volunteer database.”

To volunteer or receive assistance, click here.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad