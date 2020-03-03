IATSE Reaches Tentative Deal For New Broadway And Touring Contract

IATSE has reached a tentative agreement for a new four-year “Pink Contract” covering behind-the-scenes workers employed on Broadway and in national touring productions. The union reached the deal after several months of bargaining with the Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions – also known as Disney On Broadway.

“The tentative agreement is quite broad and has gains for all of the various crafts and jurisdictions that fall under the agreement,” said IATSE president Matt Loeb. “The negotiations committee that encompassed both Broadway and Touring technicians, and represented the various crafts such as stagehands, wardrobe, and hair and makeup, helped craft this agreement to address the broad scope of issues and concerns of the various members and their crafts.”

According to the union, the new contract will also see “increased wage rates and benefits, clarification on prop supervisors representation on Broadway, updated conditions, and in the final year of the agreement, compensation for nonperformance calls will begin at the first hour worked.”

The 700-member Broadway League is the national trade association for the Broadway theatre industry. Disney Theatrical Productions currently stages Broadway and touring productions of The Lion King, Frozen and Aladdin.