Casper Van Dien, Ian Alexander, Vivien Ngô, Elyse Dinh And Megan Le Join Corey Deshon’s Thriller ‘Daughter’

EXCLUSIVE: Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), Ian Alexander (The OA), Vivien Ngô (Queen Sugar), Elyse Dinh (Watchmen) and Megan Le (Medical Police) have joined the indie thriller Daughter from writer and director Corey Deshon.

Marking the feature film debut for Deshon, Daughter is described as dark and surrealistic and follows a young woman who is inducted into a bizarre family to live as their new surrogate daughter.

Daughter is a co-production between Deshon’s Thirteenth Floor Pictures and the recently launched Paris and LA-based production company, OneWorld Entertainment (OWE). Deshon and Ngô also produce alongside Tracy Chitupatham, Lacy Lew Nguyen Wright and Jes Vu. Matt Bradley and Laurent Fumeron will serve as executive producers.

Deshon’s script By Any Other Name was an Academy Nicholl Fellowship Semi-Finalist. His script When the Desert Was Home was also a Semi-Finalist in the Austin Film Festival Script Competition.

In addition to the cult classic Starship Troopers Van Dien appeared in Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel and currently recurs on The CW’s All American. He is repped by Global Artists Agency, Jeff Goldberg, and attorney Howard Fishman.

Alexander starred on Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij’s sci-fi series The OA on Netflix. His voice can be heard in the upcoming video game The Last of Us Part II. He is repped by Buchwald and attorneys Derek Kroeger and Kimberly Stanton and Art/Work Entertainment.

Ngô appeared in Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar as Trinh Phan. She is repped by Stewart Talent and managed by Authentic Talent and Literary. Dinh also appeared in the OWN series as well as Spider-Man 2 and Watchmen on HBO. She is repped by Pinnacle Talent and SLJ Management. Le recurs on the aforementioned Medical Police on Netflix. She is repped by Media Artists Group and The Green Room.