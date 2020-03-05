‘I Was Lorena Bobbitt’: Dani Montalvo & Luke Humphrey To Star In Lifetime Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Dani Montalvo (Dispatches from Elsewhere) and Luke Humphrey (Tiny Pretty Things) are set to star as controversial couple Lorena and John Bobbitt in the Lifetime feature I Was Lorena Bobbitt. Currently in production in Toronto, the film will premiere this summer as part of the network’s Ripped from the Headlines slate.

Lorena and John Bobbitt during 1994 trial Shutterstock

Lorena Bobbitt became a household name and made tabloid headlines when after years of abuse by her husband, she cut off his penis with a knife in 1993. Now nearly 30 years later, the fully authorized film in which Bobbitt serves as an executive producer, follows her journey from a wide-eyed, immigrant bride to a battered wife into an unlikely media sensation. I Was Lorena Bobbitt also documents her ultimately emerging as a strong, thoughtful woman who has devoted her life to advocating for other abused women.

Following the premiere of the movie, Lifetime will run a PSA for the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence featuring the actors and Lorena Bobbitt, as part of Lifetime’s public affairs campaign, Stop Violence Against Women.



I Was Lorena Bobbitt is produced by Cineflix Productions. Lorena Gallo, Andy Streitfeld, Jeff Vanderwal and Charles Tremayne are among the Executive Producers. Danishka Esterhazy directs from a script written by Barbara Nance.

Montalvo will next be seen alongside Sally Field in Jason Segal’s anthology drama series Dispatches from Elsewhere on AMC. She’s repped by VIE agency.

Humphrey portrays Travis Quinn in Netflix’s upcoming ballet drama series Tiny Pretty Things, based on the book by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton. Additional TV credits include Star Trek: Discovery and Canadian series Hudson & Rex and Frankie Drake, among others. He’s managed by Gayle Abrams at Oscars Abrams Zimel & Associates (OAZ).