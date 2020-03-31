‘I Know This Much Is True’: HBO Pushes Mark Ruffalo Limited Series Back Two Weeks; Will Fill ‘The Undoing’ Gap

Mark Ruffalo’s drama I Know This Much Is True has got a new premiere date after HBO pushed the limited series by two weeks.

Deadline understands that the shift comes after news that The Undoing will move from May 10 to the fall. The premium network revealed last week that The Undoing, which is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel You Should Have Known, which stars Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman, was moving to later in the year.

I Know This Much Is True, which comes from writer and director Derek Cianfrance, was originally scheduled to debut on Monday April 27 but will now launch on Sunday May 10.

The six-part series is based on Wally Lamb’s bestselling book. Written, directed and executive produced by Cianfrance, the family saga follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, both played by Ruffalo, in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness set against the backdrop of 20th century America.

The cast also includes Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, John Procaccino, Rob Huebel, Philip Ettinger, Aisling Franciosi, Michael Greyeyes, Guillermo Diaz, Marcello Fonte, Bruce Greenwood, Brian Goodman with Juliette Lewis and Kathryn Hahn.

Ruffalo executive produces with Lamb, FilmNation Entertainment’s Ben Browning and Glen Basner, along with Gregg Fienberg, Lynette Howell Taylor and Anya Epstein. Jamie Patricof co-executive produces.